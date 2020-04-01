Home | News | General | COVID-19: NCDC commends Enugu State government’s efforts

Officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control who have been in Enugu State in the past one week in response to the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, visited Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State at the Government House, Enugu.

The NCDC team, led by Tajudeen Arowolo, after an interactive session with Gov. Ugwuanyi and the leader of the State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response Team, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, expressed satisfaction with the proactive safety measures put in place by the Enugu State Government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The measures, according to the NCDC team, include the activation of three Isolation centres in Enugu and Nsukka, the ongoing massive reconstruction and rehabilitation of Colliery Hospital Enugu to be dedicated as an Infectious Disease Isolation and Treatment Centre, the closure of all educational institutions, markets, land boundaries, etc, to achieve the social distancing protocol as well as the decontamination and fumigation of the state.

The NCDC team commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the tremendous support given to the State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response Team to effectively discharge their duties, pointing out that “they are in high spirit”. The officials added that what they met on ground when they arrived was also commendable.

The team promised to make recommendations to its National body on how to further support the State response team in the discharge of their duties.

Other members of the NCDC team are Prof. Kabir Sabittu, Deacon Chinenye Nwaekpe, Amedu Michael Onoja and Dr. Adeke Azuka.

