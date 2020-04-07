Home | News | General | BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria records 16 new cases of COVID-19, total now 254
BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria records 16 new cases of COVID-19, total now 254



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night recorded sixteen new cases of the Coronavirus
Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina

As at 09:30 pm 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths pic.twitter.com/UlDvzM3cUZ

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 7, 2020

Ten cases were recorded in Lagos; two cases were recorded in the FCT, two in Oyo, one in Delta and one in Katsina

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 254. Fourty-four have so far been discharged with six deaths recorded

As things stand (7th April, 2020)#Coronavirus cases in Nigeria

Lagos- 130
FCT- 50
Osun- 20
Oyo- 11
Edo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
Delta- 1

254 confirmed cases
44 discharged
6 deaths pic.twitter.com/b5Ab0RFW2s

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 7, 2020

