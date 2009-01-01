Home | News | General | Coronavirus cases in Lagos state shoot up to 130
Coronavirus cases in Lagos state shoot up to 130



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lagos State, says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Centre announced this on Tuesday evening via its Twitter handle.

With the additional cases, COVID-19 cases in Lagos rise from 120 to 130.

The number of infections recorded in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja also jumped to 50 with two new cases while the number of cases in Ogun State remains four with no new infections.

Residents of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun are currently observing the 14-day lockdown and stay-at-home order of the Federal Government as part of measures to curb further community transmission of the novel virus which has infected 254 people in Nigeria with 44 cases discharged and six attendant deaths.

President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will review the 14-day lockdown before the end of the week after assessing the report on coronavirus in the country.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stated this at the daily national briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

