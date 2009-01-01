Coronavirus monetary donations in Nigeria now ₦21.5 Billion

This was contained in a statement on behalf of the coalition by the Director, corporate communications, Central Bank of Nigeria, Isaac Okorafor, on Monday.

The initial list of 37 donors grew to 47 and stands at 50 with the likes of Chief Mike Adenuga, Raj Gupta of African Steel Mills Nigeria Ltd., Modupe and Folorunsho Alakija of Famfa Oil Limited and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) donating N1billion each to the Relief Fund.

Other donors include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Rahul Savarah, Tolaram Africa Enterprises Ltd., Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma, Jennifer Ramatu Etuh Foundation, ADG International Resources Ltd., and Proshare Nigeria Limited.

The statement reiterated the coalition’s appreciation to the list of individuals and corporate bodies for their contributions to the Relief Fund advocated by the CBN and the private sector,

Okorafor urged more Nigerians and corporate bodies to contribute to the fund.

He also charged Nigerians to do their part in checking any further spread of the virus in Nigeria.

