Home | News | General | Football legend Ronaldinho released from jail
France coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000
'Learn from Chadian president how to deal with Boko Haram' - PDP tells Buhari

Football legend Ronaldinho released from jail



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 39 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Brazil and FC Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has been released from a maximum-security prison in Paraguay.

But he is not totally free.

He and his 49 year-old brother Roberto Assis will be put under house arrest in Asuncion, the Paraguayan capital.

They will stay in a $64 a night hotel, two miles from where they were incarcerated.

They are also expected to fulfil a bail bond of $1.6million.

The development followed a court hearing today.

The football icon has been in jail for more than a month since being found, along with his brother, in possession of false passports.

Ronaldinho marked his 40th birthday behind bars.

He also became popular among inmates and played football with them.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 178