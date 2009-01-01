Home | News | General | Jubilation as Barcelona legend Ronaldinho gets 1 special package after 32 days behind bars

- Ronaldinho has been released from Paraguay prison after 32 days behind bars

- The 40-year-old will remain under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion

- The Barcelona legend and his brother were arrested in the south American country over fake papers issue

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has regained temporary freedom from the Paraguay prison but will be kept under house arrest for the time being.

The Brazilian forward was arrested alongside his brother Roberto Assis after allegedly trying to use fake documents to enter the south American country.

However, after just 32 days behind bars, judge Gustavo Amarilla has decided that the duo can live in a hotel in Asuncion while they await trial on their charges.

Reports claim lawyers of both Ronaldinho and Assis are said to have posted a $1.6 million (£1.3m) bail on behalf of their clients following the denial of their initial application.

He was said to have been invited to partake in a few promotional events but all that became impossible as they ended up inside the maximum security Agrupacion Especializada prison.

"The Attorney General's office issued a warrant for their arrest, charged the player Ronaldinho with using a public document with false content and requested preventative detention," the Ministry of Interior of Paraguay said in a statement.

Ronaldinho's representatives insisted that the Paraguay passport found with their client was a gift from a local sponsor, and was unaware he was doing anything wrong by using it.

The 40-year-old during his 32-day reign in the prison tool part in a number of football matches with pictures and videos from the events sending social media into a frenzy.

A few friends of the legend insisted that the 40-year-old was unhappy having seen some of his images from the prison.

“Ronaldinho is not happy at all," former Paraguay international Nelson Cuevas told CNN Radio last month after visiting his friend in prison.

"What distinguishes him is his smile, his good energy, his way of being but today, due to the situation he is going through, that smile is lost because he is in prison which is a place he is not accustomed to.”

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner has already seen his Brazilian and Spanish passports seized by Brazil's authorities in 2019 because of separate legal issues.

