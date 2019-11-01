Home | News | General | COVID-19: Customs boss approves release of rice, other items worth N3.2bn for distribution

Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (read)

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), has approved the release of 46,000 metric tons of rice, 36,495 kegs of vegetable oil and other items valued at N3.2 billion for distribution.

The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Attah said that the relief items were to boost the Federal Government continuous efforts to alleviate sufferings associated with the painful but necessary ongoing lockdown in some parts of the country.

He disclosed that the items approved to be released were 46,000 metric tons or about 158 trailers, 36,495 kegs of vegetables oil of 30 trucks and 3,428 kegs of palm oil.

According to him, others are 136,705 cartons of tomatoes paste, 2,951 cartons of spaghetti, 1,253 packets of noodles, 828 bales of wrappers and 2,300 rolls of lace fabric.

Attah said only edible items certified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for human consumption would be released to the public.

“As a responsible agency of the government, customs appreciates the opportunity of contributing its quota to the Federal Government’s continuous efforts to provide relief for Nigerians in this difficult time.

“NCS remains committed to strictly adhering to all extant laws governing seized and overtime cargoes,” he added.

