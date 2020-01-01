Bauchi gov’s elder brother regains freedom, reunites with family ― Police
By Charly Agwam – Bauchi
The Nigeria Police has said that the elder brother of Bauchi governor, Adamu Duguri has regained his freedom.
Public Relations Officer of Bauchi Command, Kamal Datti in a chat, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday.
He said, “With regards to your inquiries about this incident (kidnap of governor’s brother), I want to confirm to you that the victim has regained freedom and has reunited with his family today 7th April 2020.”
