Home | News | General | Bauchi gov’s elder brother regains freedom, reunites with family ― Police
COVID-19: Social media experiences 61 percent increase

Bauchi gov’s elder brother regains freedom, reunites with family ― Police



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Mohammed's elder brother regains freedom, reunites with family ― Police

Mohammed's elder brother regains freedom, reunites with family ― Police

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigeria Police has said that the elder brother of Bauchi governor, Adamu Duguri has regained his freedom.

Public Relations Officer of Bauchi Command, Kamal Datti in a chat, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said, “With regards to your inquiries about this incident (kidnap of governor’s brother), I want to confirm to you that the victim has regained freedom and has reunited with his family today 7th April 2020.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 178