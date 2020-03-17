BREAKING: 66-year-old Briton dies of coronavirus in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, announced this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He also confirmed that cases of coronavirus had increased to 130 in the state.

He tweeted, “Lagos recorded another #COVID-19 related death: a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.

“As of 7th of April, 2020, there are 10 new cases of #COVID-19 confirmed. The total of #COVID-19 cases in Lagos rises to 130.



“Another #COVID-19 patient was discharged after full recovery. This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.”

Earlier, a 36-year-old Nigerian died of coronavirus on Saturday, April 4, in a private facility in Lagos.

Before then, a 55-year-old man died of coronavirus complications at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

It was gathered that ten new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Lagos State on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, who made this known, also said the number of infections recorded in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja also jumped to 50 with two new cases while the number of cases in Ogun State remains four with no new infections.

Residents of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States are currently observing the 14-day lockdown and stay-at-home order of the Federal Government as part of measures to curb further community transmission of the novel virus which has infected 254 people in Nigeria.

