Breaking: 66-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Lagos

The Lagos state government has disclosed that a 66-year-old Briton has died of coronavirus in the state.

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Lagos state commissioner for health made this known via Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 8.

He said the deceased, a man, traveled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.

The commissioner confirmed that cases of coronavirus had increased to 130 in the state. He said brings the number of discharged patients in the state amount to 32.

