Check out photos of beautiful Nigerian women doing the single ladies challenge

Over the past few days, there have been various challenges on social media platforms. The coronavirus lockdown has got many people lamenting about boredom as they have nothing doing indoors.

While some still work from home, others noted that they have to be present at work to be able to perform their duties. Hence, many of the challenges ongoing on social media started due to the fact that people have time on their hands.

Currently, another challenge has been started and it is called the single ladies challenge. Women who are not in a love relationship have taken to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to disclose their single status.

The women share lovely photos of themselves. The challenge has women from various countries partaking in it and Nigerians are not left behind. While some shared photos of themselves on makeup, others flaunt their natural beauty.

Check out beautiful photos of Nigerian women doing the challenge below:

