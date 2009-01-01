Home | News | General | They have no account, internet or BVN - Confusion as NASS leaders tackle FG over disbursement of SIP funds during Covid-19

- Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and Senate president Ahmed Lawan have called for the review of the distribution of relief package during the coronavirus lockdown

- The NASS leaders told the humanitarian affairs minister Sadiya Umar Farouq that the SIP fund is not getting down to those who ought to be real beneficiaries

- Gbajabiamila and Lawan wondered how vulnerable people with no internet, bank account or BVN could benefit from SIP during Covid-19

The leadership of the National Assembly has tackled the federal government over the disbursement of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) funds during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking with Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, in Abuja on Tuesday, April 7, The NASS leaders, Femi Gbajabiamila of House of Representatives and Senate president bemoaned how the money is being disbursed.

They argued that those who ought to be beneficiaries are partly left out because of the ministry's current arrangement.

N200 fine or 6-month jail term for lockdown violators, not killing - Falana tackles army over 'extrajudicial killing' in Delta

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and Senate president Ahmed Lawan have called on review of SIP funds during the coronavirus lockdown.

Source: UGC

The NASS leaders called for efficiency and effectiveness in the arrangement and submitted that there must be a review of the way the SIP programme is being handled under the current lockdown.

“I want to tell you that the majority of those who are supposed to benefit have no access to power. They have no access to the Internet.

"They have no bank account, so no BVN. In fact, many of them don’t even have phones and these are the poorest of the poor.

“Now with coronavirus, they need our attention more than ever before. The time has come that we review the ways and manner we use to deliver the services under the SIP to Nigerians.

“We need to be better in terms of strategy for delivery and definitely, what we have been doing in the past cannot deliver exactly what will solve the challenges of the most ordinary and most vulnerable Nigerians," Senate president, Ahmed Lawan said.

Coronavirus: Why we need to borrow N500bn - FG

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the transfer of N20,000 by the federal government to poor households in the Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has begun.

Sadia Umar-Farouk, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, on Wednesday, April 1, said that this is part of President Muhammadu Buhari's plan to help vulnerable Nigerians to cope with the lockdown order over coronavirus.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...