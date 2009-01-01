List of Nigerian states with reported cases of coronavirus and their number as at Wednesday, April 8
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night, April 7, confirmed new sixteen cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.
In a tweet by the disease control agency breaking the cases by states, ten cases were recorded in Lagos while two cases were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Two more cases were also recorded in Oyo while one was recorded in Delta, meaning that is the first case in the south-south region state.
One case was also reported in Katsina states - the first case in the state and its first casualty which increased Nigeria's coronavirus death toll to six.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 254. Forty-four cases have so far been discharged with six deaths recorded.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng highlights the breakdown of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) per state according to the official data of NCDC as of Wednesday, April 8.
1. Lagos- 130
2. FCT- 50
3. Osun- 20
4. Oyo- 11
5. Edo- 11
6. Bauchi- 6
7. Akwa Ibom- 5
8. Kaduna- 5
9. Ogun- 4
10. Enugu- 2
11. Ekiti- 2
12. Rivers-2
13. Benue- 1
14. Ondo- 1
15. Kwara- 2
16. Delta- 1
17. Katsina-1
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Osun government has announced that it has discharged one of the index cases of coronavirus pandemic in the state alongside 109 returnees who tested negative.
Governor Gboyega Oyetola made this known during a COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday evening, April 5, at the state secretariat in Osogbo, Osun state capital.
Oyetola said the patient was discharged after testing negative twice to the virus in accordance with the guideline of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
He also added the 109 returnees in the state have also been released back to their families after testing negative to the life-threatening pandemic.
In a related news, the Lagos government has announced that five more patients of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been discharged barely twenty-four hours after one patient was declared fully recovered from the pandemic.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
Street gist: Coronavirus no suppose affect people wey dey suffer | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles