Coronavirus: FG speaks about likely extension of lockdown

- The federal government is yet to take any decision on whether to extend the 14 days restriction of movement imposed in some states over the coronavirus pandemic

- Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation says the situation of things would be evaluated before a decision is taken on the issue

- Mustapha notes that a review of what happened within the 14 days would help the president decide if the lockdown should be extended or not

The federal government has declined to confirm whether it will extend the 14 days restriction of movement imposed in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, who also chairs the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said his panel would assess the situation and give the president the advice that will enable him to take the decision on whether to extend the restriction or terminate it, The Nation reports.

Speaking in Lagos, Mustapha said the review of what happened within the 14 days would help the president decide if the lockdown should be extended or not.

He assured Nigerians that whatever decision the president takes would be in the best interest of the country.

“If that has been achieved, he will look at all the information available to him as the President of Nigeria and I can assure you that he will make a decision that is in the best interest of the people of Nigeria.”

He said the presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 would evaluate the situation and see how the objectives that were set are being met during the 14 days lockdown.

Meanwhile, the United States of America has given over $7 million (N2,569,000,000) health and humanitarian funding to Nigerian in the fight against coronavirus in the country.

According to the US Embassy in Nigeria, the money will go into areas like “risk communication, water and sanitation activities, infection prevention and coordination”.

The US also said that the money will be added to the $8.1 (N2,972,700,000,000) billion that America has given to the country over the past two decades.

Nigeria is among several countries that the US gave aid to. Some of the countries like Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya will get $1 million, $1.9 million, $2.77 million, $1 million respectively.

In another report, as the world struggles against coronavirus with a short supply of medical supplies, an unnamed talented young Nigerian man has risen up to the challenge by creating a ventilator.

In a video shared by a Twitter user with the handle @skyman_i2, the Nigerian explains how his invention works. He also showed the different components that made it up.

Most especially, the inventor pointed out how the machine can be regulated through a switch.

