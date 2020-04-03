Home | News | General | My lucky charm is here - Actress Rasheedah Olatokunbo Jolaosho says as she welcomes first child

- Nigerian actress Rasheedah Olatokunbo Jolaosho has announced the birth of her child on social media

- The actress celebrated her first child, a baby girl, in a post shared on Instagram

Popular Nigerian actress Rasheedah Olatokunbo Jolaosho has become a mother. The actress took to social media to share the good news and announce that her baby girl has finally arrived.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself while she was still pregnant with her baby girl. She was dressed in lingerie paired with a pink mesh kimono with bulky feathers around it.

In the photo, she was seen holding her exposed baby bump as she smiled at the camera. The actress captioned the photo with the announcement of her baby's arrival.

Jolaosho referred to her baby as her lucky charm. She noted that the love for her first child just got real and welcomed her into the world

Nigerians congratulated her with comments posted on her announcement post on Instagram.

34sndpictures: "Congrats."

Ajumy_baby: "Congratulations dear."

Tksft: "Congrats namesake."

Officalomoakinola: "Congratulations dear."

Aralizzyboo: "Congrats sis."

Y3ttymahmah: "Congratulations hunnay."

Teeto_olayeni: "Congratulations."

Qweenodere: "Congratulations sis."

