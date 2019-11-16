Home | News | General | Confusion as Buhari names Jonathan’s man as APC senatorial aspirant

- President Buhari's message to a chieftain of PDP, Ambassador Godknows Igali, has caused confusion among people of Bayelsa state

- The president sent a message to Igali on his 60th birthday

- Buhari, however, described Igali as APC senatorial aspirant

President Muhammadu Buhari's message to a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Godknows Igali, on his 60th birthday has caused confusion among members of the party and the All Progressives Congressive (APC) in Bayelsa state.

Daily Trust reports that President Buhari in a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu on Monday, April 6, described Igali as APC senatorial aspirant in the forthcoming Bayelsa Central by-election.

Legit.ng gathered that Igali, a former diplomat and federal permanent secretary, was a governorship aspirant during the last year governorship election in Bayelsa state on the platform of PDP.

Igali belongs to the camp of former president Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa state PDP.

President Buhari addressing the crowd during a presidential campaign.

Source: Facebook

The newspaper said that Igali has not publicly declared his membership for APC in the state, adding that he is from the same Southern Ijaw local government with Chief David Lyon, who was an APC governorship candidate on November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state.

Southern Ijaw local government is a stronghold of APC in Bayelsa state during the last governorship election as the party garnered over 90% of votes in the area.

According to the report, officials of PDP, when contacted, however, declined comment on whether Igali has dumped their party or not.

In his reaction, the Bayelsa state publicity secretary of APC, Diofie Buokoribo, said he did not know if Igali has joined their party.

“I am not aware if Ambassador Igali has joined APC. Better call the president or the secretary of the party, he will have a better record,” he said.

A political stakeholder in Bayelsa Central senatorial district, Elder Zee Debekeme, however, said people from the senatorial district have come to think more about the competency of a candidate and not the party.

He described Igali as a man with a requisite wealth of experience to represent the senatorial district.

Replying to a text message sent to him on whether he has dumped PDP, Igali simply said, “He’s the president. He knows more (about) everybody in the country.”

