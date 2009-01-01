Home | News | General | BREAKING: Liverpool legend and teenage daughter in hospital after car crash

- John Arne Riise was involved in a motor accident along with his daughter

- The incident occurred around 2am at Lerstad, around Alesund, in Norway

- Both Riise and his daughter Ariana were reportedly hospitalised

The former Liverpool defender and his daughter were hospitalised after surviving a midnight car crash in Norway, but according to SunSport, none of the pair suffered serious injuries.

It was gathered that the father and child were rushed to the hospital as a precautionary measure for proper medical checks.

The 39-year-old, in company of his 19-year-old daughter, Ariana, was said to have been driving to their Alesund home from Tonsberg when the incident happened.

Authorities found the car lying on the side of the road at around 2am at Lerstad which is just about five miles east of central Alesund.

Both Riise and his daughter were reportedly gripped with fear, but they seemed to be in good condition.

SunSport reports that the pair have been released from the hospital and told to go home, but despite that, their car is reportedly written off.

It was learnt that police authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, however nothing criminal is said to have occurred.

Riise is currently based in Norway with wife Louise Angelica, having finished his playing career in 2017.

He had a glorious career having played 735 matches and scoring 58. He featured for top clubs including Liverpool, AS Roma, Monaco and a few others.

