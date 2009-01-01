Home | News | General | Here's the huge sum of money Barcelona legend Ronaldinho paid to gain temporary freedom

- Ronaldinho Gaucho paid $1.6m to regain temporary freedom in Paraguay

- The 40-year-old spent 32 days in prison alongside his brother over alleged fake documents

- Both Gaucho and his brother will now be kept under house arrest in Asuncion until their trials

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was released by the Paraguayan authority after spending 32 days behind bars for allegedly using fake passport to gain entrance into the country.

But he and his brother will remain under house arrest until they are both cleared of wrongdoing by the police.

Meanwhile, his bail did not come free as the 40-year-old was said to have paid a staggering $1.6 million to bail himself and his brother as reported by Spanish news outlet Marca.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

Both of them have now been taken to Hotel Palmaroga in Asuncion where they await trial for the crimes levied against them.

Breaking: Sad day for Nigeria as 56-year-old top healthcare giver dies of COVID-19, family member speaks (photos)

Reports claim judge Gustavo Amarilla granted the World Cup winner bail after meeting conditions surrounding his release.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

The Barcelona legend was said to have been invited to take part in promotional even Paraguay but failed to achieve his aim after the police apprehended him for fake documents.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

However, he managed to catch some fun with other inmates by showing his football skills during an organised tournament in the prison.

The retired forward also partook of foot volleyball but his team was beaten on two occasions as he could not rescue his side from defeat.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has regained temporary freedom from the Paraguay prison but will be kept under house arrest for the time being.

The Brazilian forward was arrested alongside his brother Roberto Assis after allegedly trying to use fake documents to enter the south American country.

Photographer who fell ill after attending AMVCA shares good news, reveals he's free from COVID-19

However, after just 32 days behind bars, judge Gustavo Amarilla has decided that the duo can live in a hotel in Asuncion while they await trial on their charges.

Reports claim lawyers of both Ronaldinho and Assis are said to have posted a $1.6 million (£1.3m) bail on behalf of their clients following the denial of their initial application.

He was said to have been invited to partake in a few promotional events but all that became impossible as they ended up inside the maximum security Agrupacion Especializada prison.

Amokachi twins: Why we dumped Besiktas for Kwara United | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...