JUST IN: 66-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Nigeria



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22 minutes ago
BREAKING: Lagos discharges 4 patients of coronavirus after testing negative twice

Nigeria has recorded another fatality from coronavirus in Lagos state.

The victim is said to be a 66-year-old citizen of the United Kingdom.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known via Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He also confirmed that cases of coronavirus had increased to 130 in the state.

He tweeted, “Lagos recorded another #COVID-19 related death: a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.

“As of 7th of April, 2020, there are 10 new cases of #COVID-19 confirmed. The total of #COVID-19 cases in Lagos rises to 130.

“Another #COVID-19 patient was discharged after full recovery. This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
