BREAKING: Treasury House on Fire
- 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By Omeiza Ajayi
The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is currently up in flames.
The building, tagged “Treasury House” is located beside the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Garki, Abuja.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known even as workers are currently at home observing.
However, a combined team of men of the Federal and FCT Fire Services, as well as other security operatives, have to a large extent contain the fire.
Details later…
Vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles