Home | News | General | BREAKING: Treasury House on Fire
Expert recommends consumption of clean water to prevent coronavirus
COVID-19: Akwa Ibom commences construction of 300-bed Isolation centre

BREAKING: Treasury House on Fire



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Breaking: Supreme Court sacks Bayelsa governor-elect, deputy

Breaking: Supreme Court sacks Bayelsa governor-elect, deputy

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is currently up in flames.

The building, tagged “Treasury House” is located beside the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Garki, Abuja.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known even as workers are currently at home observing.

However, a combined team of men of the Federal and FCT Fire Services, as well as other security operatives, have to a large extent contain the fire.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 179