COVID-19: Akwa Ibom commences construction of 300-bed Isolation centre

Says no cause for alarm over contact tracing

By Chioma Onuegbu & Harris Emmanuel

UYO: AKWA Ibom state government yesterday said it has commenced construction of a -300 bed Isolation centre in Itu Mbang General Hospital, Uruan local government area to complement the existing ones in Uyo and Ikot Ekpene local government areas.

Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem who disclosed this yesterday while providing newsmen with an update on the status of the state’s fight against the invasion of COVID-19 pandemic,

assured that the government was deploying all available resources at its disposal to ensure that the situation was under control.

Ekuwem also disclosed that the state government has procured and distributed large numbers of requisite tools and equipment such as the Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) and ventilators to relevant health institutions in the state.

He noted that the 5 cases from the state reported being positive for COVID-19 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that had been quarantined would be subjected to a reconfirmation test after 14days.

His words, “I have been directed by the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to provide you with an update on the status of our fight against the invasion of the deadly disease called COVID-19. All 5 reported positive test cases of COVID 19 in the state have been taken into quarantine.

” They are all hale and hearty while awaiting the conduct of a reconfirmation test. Even though they have not shown any noticeable symptoms, they are under close observation by a team of highly specialized medical experts.

“Since they were tested to be positive and we do not want the contagion to spread, we needed to get them quarantined and monitor them and after 14days they will be subjected to a reconfirmation test.

“Construction work has commenced on a- 300-bed Isolation Centre in Ituk Mbang to complement existing Isolation Centres in Ikot Ekpene and Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo.

I am just coming from the site of the new Isolation center under construction.

” We have so far procured and distributed large numbers of Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) and other requisite tools and equipment to relevant health institutions in the state. Akwa Ibom has 19 ventilators that are functional to address the needs of patients who may show symptoms”

The SSG also said plans were underway to provide relief materials including rice, garri, flour to villages to cushion the effects of the Quarantine and restriction of movement Regulation, adding that a disbursement committee that would be announced soon would ensure the mode of disbursement of the items were done directly to all the villages to give succour to all and sundry.

He pointed out that the Rice Mill, Flour Mill as well as the various garri factories established under the current administration were meeting the needs of the people at a time like this, and contributing in no small way in cushioning the effect of the lockdown.

“We have received donations from several well-meaning corporate bodies and private individuals. However, we count on all corporate organizations located in the state to lend support in cash or kind”, he noted

He warned residents and citizens using fake essential Exemption passes to beat the lock-down enforcement to desist, noting, “Passes do not permit one to roam about. Anyone found culpable will be prosecuted. So the fact that you have in your custody a pass, and you use that to roam about, that will not be tolerated. If you are arrested, you will be prosecuted”

