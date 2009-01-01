Fire at Accountant-General’s office was used to cover-up fraud - PDP alleges

Kola Ologbondiyan raised the allegation while reacting to a fire that gutted some rooms at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologbondiya linked the fire incident to the call for a probe into subsidy payments made by the government since 2015 when Buhari became president.



Ologbondiya said: “We demanded a probe of the subsidy payments since 2015 that @MBuhari came into office and the next thing is fire guts Treasury House… Fraud!”

However, the building housing the Accountant-General’s office, also known as Treasure House was recently renovated.

The cause of the inferno, which has been extinguished by the Fire Service, is still unknown.

FCT’s Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said an investigation has begun.

