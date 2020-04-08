VIDEO: Burna Boy mocks Nigerians, says ‘You deserve the hardship’

Burna made this statement while reacting to the mysterious fire incident which occurred at the Accountant General of Federation’s office.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, where he slammed Nigerians for their complacent attitude.

He said:” Accountant General office don catch fire, them don disburse fans, fire don catch. Everything wen Nigerians dey get, Nigerians deserve am,” he said.



In the same vein, Burna boy also slammed Nigerian youths who condemned Funke Akindele on Twitter over her house party which led to her arrest.

“That same energy when una use wen dem take arrest Funke Akindele, make una use that same energy tackle una politicians,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Apr 8, 2020 at 6:24am PDT

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com