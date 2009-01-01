COVID-19: Ohanaeze calls for airlifting of stranded Nigerians in China





The Igbo youth socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to subsidize flight tickets for stranded Nigerians in China.





Ohanaeze disclosed that about two thousand five hundred Nigerians are currently trapped in China amidst the spread of Coronavirus pandemic which has led to the lockdown of economic and social activities across the world.





The Igbo group made the call in a press statement on Wednesday.





The group also appealed to the South-East Governors Forum and well-meaning philanthropists to assist in helping stranded Nigerians in China to return home.





Ohanaeze also commended the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Nigeria Diaspora Commission for their approval to evacuate stranded Nigerians abroad.





It urged all Igbos stranded in China or any other country to report to the nearest Nigerian Embassy for evacuation.





On its stimulus package to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, Ohanaeze said it has approved to pay for 20 tickets to stranded Nigerians especially poor students, who are faced with a lot of difficulties in China.

