34 people arrested, quarantined for working out on Gbagada-Oworonsoki Expressway

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has sentenced 34 persons to one month community service for violating the social distancing directives of the Lagos State Government.

The court convicted the defendants following their plea of guilty to a one-count charge of working out in a group larger than 20 persons on the Gbagada-Oworonsoki Expressway.

The court ruled the violators should be quarantined for 14 days at the Infectious Diseases Hospital Yaba or any other place designated by the government.

Three others pleaded not guilty.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com