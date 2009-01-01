BREAKING: US senator Benie Sander ends presidential race
- For Bernie Sanders, the US presidential race is over
- Sanders announced his decision to suspend his campaign for the most respected political position in US
- The Vermont senator ended his presidential ambition on Wednesday, April 8
The United States (US)'s senator, Bernie Sanders, has put an end to his bambition for the presidential seat of the country.
Sanders announced his decision to opt out from the presidential race on Wednesday, April 8, NBC News reports.
The notable senator from Vermont state is known to have kicked off his presidential campaign with formidable vigour, claiming New Hampshire and Nevada, having missed first place in Iowa by the whiskers.
