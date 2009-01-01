Home | News | General | IGP Adamu in lovely photoshoot with kids dressed in police uniform

- In a post on Wednesday, Abba Kyari, shared lovely pictures of kids in Nigerian police uniform

- The cute kids carried several white cardboards that bore different educating messages

- The IGP, Mohammed Adamu, clapped for the well-dressed children in one of the shoots

Despite the fact that humanity is overwhelmed by Covid-19 crisis, many people are still pushing hard and doing what they can to save the world.

The latest in that gesture was the one carried out by inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu.

In photos shared by Supercop Abba Kyari, little kids were dressed in smart police uniform as they carried different placards with messages against Covid-19 pandemic.

The messages re-echoes WHO's guideline on how to reduce the spread. The children stood in a group photo shoot as their cardboards read: "Wash your hand regularly with soap", "Use sanitisers regularly", among many others.

In another photo, the IGP was behind them as he also held white cardboard with an inscription.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Babafemi Ojudu, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, spoke on how people always wish death on their leaders.

He made this known as a comment on a LinkedIn post of one Nicole Little where she said she is shocked at the hateful comment she has been seeing from UK citizens since Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman said that he is human like everyone else and even has people who are worried about his health and want him to live.

In response to the post, Babafemi recalled the helicopter accident he was in with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said he was also equally taken aback when he read people's comments; “blaming God for not allowing” them “to perish”.

Buhari’s aide said that with the sort of comments he has been reading from “some low human beings in UK”, he knows that the same barbaric attitude is obtainable everywhere in the world.

To that, he quoted Afromusic legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, and said people who do such are “animals in human skin”.

