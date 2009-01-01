Home | News | General | COVID-19: Nigerian government to feed pupils at home

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, April 7, said that the federal government has concluded plans to with state governments to continue the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme using a door-to-door voucher distribution system.

She also spoke on how the federal government is working to reach out to pupils despite the fact that they are not is school presently.

"The main challenge facing the NHGSFP is the inaccurate number of primary schools we have across the country.

“We had an earlier data or figure we were using but there were so many complaints and NBS was asked to come in.

“So we want to resolve the number of primary schools presented by the state governments and the ones by NBS.

”We have to verify the actual number of the schools across the country.

“We also had a discussion with state governments and came up with the best modality to continue the NHGSFP even as the schools are closed.

“The modality is Food Rationing. This is because, currently, the pupils are not in school.

“So instead of cooked meals, we are going to identify the households where the pupils come from and take this one month food ration to them using vouchers,” Farouq said.

