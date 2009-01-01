Home | News | General | Nigerian soldiers repel attack by Boko Haram in Borno, kill 2, recover gun trucks

- The Nigerian military is continuing with its ongoing robust/aggressive operations in the northeast

- The gallant troops of 3 Battalion/Quick Response Force Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Borno state have shown courage in the face of an attack

- The soldiers repelled an attack by terrorists, killed two of them and seized gun trucks used by the insurgents

Nigerian troops of 3 Battalion/Quick Response Force Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Borno state on targeted patrol recently repelled an attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP elements.

This was revealed in a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday, April 6 by the acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Benard Onyeuko.

According to the statement, the troops had yet another fierce encounter with some Boko Haram/ISWAP marauders in a convoy of seven gun trucks and many motorcycles approaching the Battalion's location at about 6 pm on Tuesday, April 7.

COVID-19: Nigerian military provides 3 additional medical facilities to NCDC

One of the gun trucks recovered from the terrorists by the gallant troops.

Source: Facebook

Consequently, the criminals were overpowered after which they took to their heels. They were aggressively pursued up to Wurge axis by the gallant troops/the Quick Response Force.

The fierce firefight led to the death of two terrorists an unconfirmed number were wounded.

Additionally, 3 gun trucks, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 2 AK 47 rifles, 1 HK 21 rifle and one rocket Propelled Grenade Tube were abandoned by the terrorists and recovered by the troops.

Other items recovered are - Multi-Links, 10 1.5 MM ammunition, 2 magazines and a bluetooth speaker with Boko Haram terrorists' victory song.

No soldier lost his life or wounded, and no equipment was lost during the battle.

PAY ATTENTION:Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Recall that the Nigerian military had said its operations across the country will go on despite the outbreak of the dread COVID19 pandemic.

Police, Army collaboration will end Plateau, Sokoto banditry - Group

Military authorities say they can not suspend their operations in the country because “operations are not conducted in enclosures but in the open.”

In a related development, the Nigerian military says it has designated 21 of its medical facilities as isolation centres across the country as Nigeria continues its fight against the global pandemic - coronavirus.

The military authorities also say there are plans to recall retired medical personnel to complement those in active service.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Abba Kyari, El-Rufai, other VIPs who have tested positive for Coronavirus | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...