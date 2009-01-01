Home | News | General | Ighalo names 3 Man United who helped him settled at Old Trafford

- Odion Ighalo names three players that helped him settle at Man United

- Juan Mata, David De Gea and Sergio Romero helped because they speak Spanish

- Igahlo has scored four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils

Odion Ighalo has stated that Juan Mata, David De Gea, and Sergio Romero are the three Man United players that helped him settle at Old Trafford.

The former Nigerian international joined the Red Devils on deadline day of the last January transfer window on a six-month loan deal from Chinese side, Shenhua.

And the 30-year-old form has been in sensational form ever since, scoring four goals in eight appearances.

His goal against LASK in the Europa League was awarded United’s March Goal-of-the-Month.

In a question and answer session on social media, Ighalo explained how he got to bond with Mata, De Gea and Romero.

“I have a lot of guys there who have helped me. The guys in the dressing room are excellent,” Ighalo said during an Instagram Q&A session on Tuesday.

“The first time I stepped my feet in that dressing room – wow. There are three players that took me and made me feel welcome and comfortable.

“After three days, we started living like brothers, like I have been there for five years, laughing together and cracking jokes together.

“Especially Juan Mata, De Gea, and the other goalkeeper, Romero, because they speak Spanish, and I speak Spanish.”

But it is understood that Ighalo's current club Shanghai Shenhua have dangled the mouth-watering offer to persuade the ex-Watford striker in changing his mind about staying at Old Trafford.

