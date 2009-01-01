Home | News | General | Revealed: Meet Man United's most ambitious player (it is not Ighalo)

- Bruno Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford in the January transfer window for €55 million

- Fernandes has since proved to be a revelation, scoring three and assisting four in nine appearances for the club

- Manchester United owe a lot to Bruno Fernandes already - Wolves star Diogo Jota claims

- Jota says the Red Devils have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to Bruno Fernandes

New Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes recently received plaudits from his international teammate and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota, who hailed him as the most ambitious man in the Old Trafford squad.

Fernandes has already won Player of the month in the Premier League despite signing for the Red Devils in January 2020.

Having signed for United for €55 million, it was initially suggested the 25-year-old would struggle with the demands of the Premier League.

But a string of good performances coupled with goals quickly silenced all doubters with Fernandes emerging as a crucial piece in the Man United puzzle in recent weeks.

Before the Premier League was suspended indefinitely, Fernandes hit three and grabbed four assists in his first nine appearances for his new club in all competitions.

One of the people who have been keeping an eye on Fernandes and his performances happen to be a teammate and rival at the same time - Diogo Jota.

Jota, who shares the dressing room with Fernandes on international level, was quick to admit his importance for his new team, terming him as the most ambitious one of the lot.

“I don’t know if he is the best [player at United] but he’s the most ambitious. And that makes a difference," Jota told Spanish outlet Record.

“You can clearly see the difference between United with and without Bruno Fernandes. He takes on the responsibility and aspires for more than what they are doing," Jota said.

