Home | News | General | Manchester United legend becomes online fitness instructor amid coronavirus lockdown

- Ryan Giggs is taking his time to teach fitness training online

- The suspension of Euro 2020 has forced the Wales manager to venture into something else

- Giggs appeared in a 25-minute fitness session on Instagram

Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs is currently using his free time to put the public through series of exercises and fitness training online according to reports from SunSport.

The Wales manager seems to be disappointed as Euro 2020 has been delayed due to the ravaging novel coronavirus.

Giggs is now using his free time to tutor his followers to go through paces, with series of fitness takes. He appeared in a 25-minute fitness session on a live video via Hotel Football's Instagram handle.

The 46-year-old delivered the session right from his home garage on Monday night, April 6.

He said at the end of the session: "Well done. I hope you enjoyed it. I'd welcome your feedback. Do we want to do it again? Was I rubbish? Or yes, I enjoyed it so let's do it again?

Ex-Super Eagles captain advises Ighalo on what to accept between £400k-per-week wage in China or staying at Man Utd

"Remember there is no excuse not to exercise. We just did 25 minutes. No excuse, try and get your exercise in during the day and build it up. Stay home and stay safe."

Giggs who won the Premier League title 13 times as well as two Champions League titles alongside ex-United team-mate Gary Neville have already opened their two Manchester hotels for use by NHS staff in their resolve to help battle coronavirus.

The pair have allowed the 176 beds at Hotel Football and the Stock Exchange to be used for free by health officials during the crisis.

However, Neville has criticized the Premier League chiefs for failing to produce contents for fans as suspension of all football games enters its third week.

"I'd love to see a Premier League fitness session from a coach with five players,” Neville told Sky Sports programme 'The Debate'

"I'd love to see Jurgen Klopp doing a fitness session every day with James Milner, Mo Salah, Firmino. I'd love to see Harry Maguire do one with Rashford, Pogba and Martial.

Photographer who fell ill after attending AMVCA shares good news, reveals he's free from COVID-19

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Marcus Rashford has taken upon himself to deliver free meals to children as the spread of the dreaded coronavirus continues to ravage the globe, BBC reports and cited on GOAL.

The Manchester United striker who is currently recuperating from a lingering back injury is making judicious use of the suspension of the league to assist in local charity.

The 22-year-old is now using his free time to assist charity FreeShare in delivering food to children within the locality as well as families who rely on free school meals.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...