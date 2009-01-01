Home | News | General | Mourinho in trouble as he breaks UK's government rules on covid-19 (see what he did)

- Jose Mourinho has apologized for breaking covid-19 lock-down rules

- This was after he was spotted training three Tottenham players in London

- Mourinho stated that he is sorry for the action he took against the orders

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has tendered an apology for breaking the coronavirus lockdown rules and went on to train three of his players in London park.

The United Kingdom government has made a rule for all the people in England to stay at home and observe social distances in efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This comes after the country was hit with many people contracting the virus which has also forced the League board to suspend the Premier League season.

But despite all the rules laid down for all people living in England to abide with, Jose Mourinho decided to go against it after being spotted training three players.

The players who were trained by Jose Mourinho are Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and central defender Davinson Sanchez.

According to the report by Mirror, Jose Mourinho has however showed remorse for his act by tendering an apology.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives,''. Mourinho explained.

Even though the there is nothing for Mourinho and his wards to fight for this season, the Portuguese still want Spurs to finish well on the Premier League table.

Tottenham have already crashed out of the Champions League and even miracle cannot make them win the Premier League title.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy broke silence on Mauricio Pochettino's sacking with a huge hint that the Argentine may possibly return to Spurs in the future.

The Argentine was given a disgraceful marching order out of Tottenham Stadium in an astonishing circumstance that eased in the return of Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino spent five years with the Premier League giants and led them to their first Champions League final against Liverpool in Spain last season.

His sacking, however, generated ripples of controversies with a section of fans raising an eye brow against the decision.

Barely two months after the change, Levy said the former manager will be back on managerial role in the future, suggesting that Jose Mourinho's relationship with the North London side may be short-lived.

