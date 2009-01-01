Home | News | General | Sad day as 39-year-old mother of quadruplets dies after contracting coronavirus

- The deadly coronavirus has claimed the life of a mother of five identified as Shabnum Sadiq

- The 39-year-old woman was said to have contracted the virus during a trip to Pakistan

- The deceased, who was a councillor in Slough, England, left behind five children including quadruplets

A mother of five identified as Shabnum Sadiq has died after contracting coronavirus during a trip to Pakistan.

The 39-year-old woman died on Monday, April 6, after suffering complications from the deadly disease, Metro reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased, who served on Slough Borough Council, England, left behind her husband and five children, including 13-year-old quadruplets.

Council leader James Swindlehurst said: "This is very shocking for all of us and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

"Shabnum was a dedicated councillor and, despite only being in her first term, she had made a contribution far beyond the years she’d spent in the council chamber.

"We worked together closely and, personally, I will miss her very deeply. This is a significant loss for the council and the town, but is nothing compared to the loss her family, close friends and community are feeling right now."

