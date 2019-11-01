Home | News | General | America again evacuates about 384 of her nationals through Lagos Airport

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Recall that Delta Air Lines from the United States on Tuesday afternoon evacuated 200 Americans at the airport in continuation of the exercise.

Another evacuation was also done on Monday by the United States of America government using Ethiopian Airlines that flew the evacuees directly from Lagos Airport to Washington DC, USA.

On Wednesday, the evacuation was done by Ethiopian Airlines and the evacuees were those who could not secure seats on Monday and Tuesday flights.

More evacuation of foreigners in Nigeria is still been expected in the coming days as more people are still testing positive to the dreaded coronavirus.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...