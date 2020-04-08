Home | News | General | Lockdown: 35 persons arrested for violating sit-at-home directive in Lagos
AKURE EXPLOSION: Owner of explosives will pay — Akeredolu
COVID-19: Why we derailed on procurement of ventilators, others for NDDC states  – Pondei

Lockdown: 35 persons arrested for violating sit-at-home directive in Lagos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

13 vehicles impounded

Lockdown: 35 persons arrested for violating sit-at-home directive in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Detectives of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence  Department, SCID, Yaba  Lagos, have arrested 35 persons on the streets of Lagos, for violating the Federal Government’s sit-at-home directive, aimed at curtailing the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Among those arrested were youths who hijacked the restriction on vehicular and human movements to turn most streets of Lagos into football pitches. Others were a group of persons on the exercise routine.

This is just as 13 vehicles were impounded today by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS in Alapere area of the State, over the same offense.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 186