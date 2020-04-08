Lockdown: 35 persons arrested for violating sit-at-home directive in Lagos
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
13 vehicles impounded
By Evelyn Usman
Detectives of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCID, Yaba Lagos, have arrested 35 persons on the streets of Lagos, for violating the Federal Government’s sit-at-home directive, aimed at curtailing the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Among those arrested were youths who hijacked the restriction on vehicular and human movements to turn most streets of Lagos into football pitches. Others were a group of persons on the exercise routine.
This is just as 13 vehicles were impounded today by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS in Alapere area of the State, over the same offense.
vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles