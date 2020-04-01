Home | News | General | COVID-19: Don’t come near Southeast, Southsouth – MASSOB warns Chinese doctors, govt

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has warned the Chinese Government to restrict their planned COVID-19 intervention to Nigeria and other areas and not come near Biafran lands.

The pro-Biafra group advised the Chinese Government not to bother itself with the people of Biafra as far as the coronavirus pandemic is concerned.

MASSOB said it will resist any move by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government to send Chinese medical missions to the Southeast and South-South regions.

This was contained in a statement signed by its leader, Uchenna Madu in Awka, Anambra State on Wednesday and made available to newsmen.

“We shall resist any medical assistance from China to the people of Biafra,” MASSOB’s statement added

“Coronavirus disease is not in Biafra land and can never penetrate or abide in Biafra land.

”It is only on trade, commerce and political diplomacy that the people of Biafra have a bilateral relationship with the people and government of China.

” MASSOB has already informed the people of Biafra to resist any form of medical assistance from China in regard to coronavirus

“Medical doctors and other health workers in the Southeast and the Southsouth are capable and trained to handle every medical challenge professionally in those areas.

“MASSOB advised the eastern zone of Nigeria Medical Association to outrightly reject president Buhari’s sudden love for the lives of our people.”

