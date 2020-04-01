Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigerian Customs to distribute rice, other edible goods worth N3.2bn

The Nigerian Customs Service is to share seized rice and other edible items to members of the public worth N2.3bn.

The seized items were condemned and forfeited to the federal government by competent Courts of jurisdiction across the federation.

Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah, in a statement said the items are Rice worth 46,000 metric tons (158 trailers), Vegetable oil (25l) 36,495kegs, (30 trucks) and Palm oil 3,428 kegs (1 truck).

Others are Tomatoes paste 136,705 cartons (54 trucks), Spaghetti/Noodles 2,951ctns & 1,253pkts (2trucks), Wrappers (Ankara) 828 bales (1truck) and Lace fabric 2,300 Rolls (1 truck).

The statement said, “It is, therefore, necessary to explain that in line with the provision of section 167(2) of CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004, seized items upon condemnation and forfeiture to the federal government by a competent court of jurisdiction are kept in government warehouses pending government directive on its disposal.”

The statement added, “Accordingly, in compliance with the Presidential directive, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col, Hameed Ali (Rtd) has already approved the release of the following relief items to boost the Federal Government continuous efforts to alleviate sufferings associated with the painful but necessary ongoing lockdown in some parts of the country.”

It explained that only edible items certified fit for human consumption by NAFDAC would be released to the public.

The Customs Service said it was grateful for the opportunity to contribute its quota to government’s continuous efforts at providing relief for Nigerians in difficult times.

“NCS remains committed to strictly adhering to all extant laws governing seized and overtime cargoes. Despite the prevailing risks, the Service will continue to discharge its functions of securing the land borders and collection of revenue that is needed during and post COVID- 19 pandemic period,” the statement explained.

The statement urged the officers and men to remain focused on service delivery.

”The CGC reminds the operatives and all Nigerians of the need to obey all directives of Government and medical experts to stop the spread of the deadly virus”.

While urging the officers and men to remain focused on service delivery, the statement said the Comptroller-General of Customs reminds the operatives and all Nigerians on the need to obey all directives of the government and medical experts to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The statement said the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus necessitated various and continuous actions by the government at different levels to prevent/stop the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...