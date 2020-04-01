Fire Service updates on inferno at Nigeria Accountant-General’s office
The Federal Fire Service (FFS) says it has extinguished the fire at the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.
Edujandon.com had reported that fire gutted some rooms at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja, on Wednesday.
The building known as Treasure House was recently renovated.
Although the cause of the inferno is still unknown, the Fire service on its Twitter page said its men successfully put out the fire.
"The fire at the Accountant General's Office has been extinguished." the tweet read
