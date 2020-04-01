Home | News | General | Stop attacking Oyakhilome, evil people can use 5G – Pastor Giwa tells critics

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said those castigating the founder of LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, are trying to inflame the emotions of a crowd of people to score some senseless points.

Giwa described those attacking Oyakhilome for linking the 5G network to Coronavirus and anti-Christ are “rabble-rousers.”

In a statement sent to DAILY POST, the clergyman said that one does not need to be a religious leader to know that evil people are using the 5G network to lay the foundation for Anti-Christ.

Noting that Jesus Christ had warned his people in Matthew 24:6 not to be alarmed.

Giwa said: “Those attacking Pastor Chris are rabble-rousers who want to use the opportunity to score cheap points.

“You don’t need to be a pastor or Imam to know that some few selfish and evil people are already using 5G to lay the foundation for Anti-Christ.

“Even some intelligent ones among the white people are criticizing the innovation of 5G networks.

“Where is our conscience? Let’s use our brains, we must wake up!

“However, what is happening now is only preparing us ahead of time.

“As true Christians, we should not be distracted from this. Rather, we should be looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.

“In Matthew 24:6, Jesus Christ specifically told us not to be alarmed. In other words, what is currently happening is just preparing us, the followers of Christ ahead of time.

“These are very trying times and for all who trust God. No human on earth is greater than God! Humans can try whatever they want but the most success they can ever have is temporary.

“I have read different news around the globe concerning the 5G network. The network is just laying the foundation for Anti-Christ who will rule the world after the “Rapture”.

“The Antichrist will give the people free gifts they want, and I pray you and I should not be a party to that in Jesus Name. From all that scripture indicates in Daniel 11:21,24, one-world leader will rise to power to deceive the people.

“By his supernatural craft, wisdom, and clever political manoeuvring, he will temporarily solve today’s pressing military, political, and economic problems and will effect a peace pact between the conflicting superpowers, ideologies, and religions of the world.

“In fact, he will even claim to be God, when all the time he’s a phoney and a fake, according to 2 Corinthians 11:14–15. He will rise as a peaceful world leader in the first 3 ½ years but in the next 3 ½ years, he will be the real devil he is.

“Jeremiah 30:7 calls it Jacob’s Trouble because this is the climax of the punishment on Israel for their rejection of Jesus Christ. The end of the tribulation period is also the end of the Times of the Gentiles according to Luke 21:24 and Romans 11:25-26.

“The rapture occurs unexpectedly prior to the tribulation period. That is the message of 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18.

“In 1 Thessalonians 4:16, we are told that Jesus will descend from heaven and the dead Christians will rise up first. Then, those Christians who are alive when Christ comes in the air will rise next and both groups will go up together as I stated in my previous teachings.

“I think what we should be teaching our followers is to remind them of what to come if they fail to follow God’s paths. Nothing absolutely should move the children of God. Let them bring 7G if they want, they can only rule on their people.

“I pray the children of God stand strong in their faith in Jehovah. All evil plots will eventually fail because Jesus is still sitting on the throne. No human can ever be God except Jesus Christ. Stand firm if you are for God and be ready to die for God because that is the only way you will be saved.

“However, if you are not doing God’s work in truth then, be prepared for judgment day, and whoever misleads God’s people shall rot in hell eternally.

“5G cannot change God’s plan for humanity. We should not be alarmed or worried. Rather, we should hold on to our faith in God.”

