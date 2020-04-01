Home | News | General | Coronavirus: 42 suspected COVID-19 cases in Kano return negative

The Kano State government on Wednesday confirmed that a total of 42 suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state have tested negative.

Commissioner of Health in the state, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday during the latest briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Tsanyawa, Kano has not yet recorded any confirmed case of COVID-19; though it appears to be increasing in other parts of the country.

He, however, revealed that the results of other samples on the Coronavirus infection had not been released yet.

“To keep the record straight and dispel the rumour, a call was received at the COVID-19 call centre of a sick person suspected to have the virus.

“The suspected case was identified and his sample taken for examination and the result came out negative,” the commissioner added.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is 254, according to NCDC.

