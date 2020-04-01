Home | News | General | Fire at Accountant-General’s office ‘fishy’ – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the fire incident at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja.

DAILY POST had reported that some rooms at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja popularly known as Treasure House caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters have put out the inferno but the cause is still unknown.

Reacting to the incident, Omokri described the fire at the AGF’s office as ‘fishy’ and coming at a time the country is on lockdown and battling the spread of Coronavirus.

The former presidential Spokesman on his Twitter page wrote: “There is a CoronaVirus lockdown in Abuja and the Accountant General’s office burnt down?

“This is an office that didn’t burn when it was a beehive of activities, only to burn when it became a ghost town? What are the odds? An accident? Very fishy!”

