I Don’t Have A Dime For Giveaway – Rapper Eldee

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 23 minutes ago
Veteran Rapper, Eldee The Don has said he doesn’t have a kobo for giveaway amid coronavirus lockdown.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, many celebrities in the country have been doing online giveaways for their followers.

Veteran rapper, Eldee The Don, was challenged by a Nigerian man on Twitter, who asked him to do a giveaway.

In his reply, the veteran rapper said he doesn’t have any money to give out, and this in turn let to more social media drama.

See their exchange below;

