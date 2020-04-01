Home | News | General | Football Legend, Ronaldinho Released From Paraguay Prison
I Don’t Have A Dime For Giveaway – Rapper Eldee
Chinese City Of Wuhan Where Coronavirus Originated Re-Opens After 76-Day Lockdown (Photos)

Football Legend, Ronaldinho Released From Paraguay Prison



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 25 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Legendary footballer, Ronaldinho has been released from jail after he tried entering Paraguay with a fake passport.

Brazil football legend, Ronaldinho, has finally been released from a prison in Paraguay and placed under house arrest, according to SportingLife.

alt

The 40-year-old Ronaldinho was sentenced to prison for allegedly trying to enter South American country, Paraguay, with a fake passport.

The sports legend has now been allowed to leave prison, on the condition he stays within the boundaries of Hotel Palmaroga.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder, along with his brother, was released from prison after just 32 days of what was meant to be a six-month sentence.

Reports claim they were both released after paying a £1.3million bond.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 186