COVID-19: ‘Aso Rock is vacant’ – Nnamdi Kanu mocks Nigerians





Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra group, IPOB, has said the positions of the President, Vice President and Chief of Staff vacant.





Kanu noted that the radio silence at the Presidential Villa showed that all is not well with some key actors of the government.





Kanu had earlier claimed that Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is seriously ill with Coronavirus.





Recall that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been on admission while nothing has been heard from President Buhari since his broadcast announcing the lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States over two weeks ago.





IPOB in its usual insinuations said the Buhari led government has deceived over 200 million Nigerians.





The statement read “Have you ever wondered how corrupt Fulani leaders managed to successfully deceive and enslave you and 200 million other people in Nigeria since January 2017?





“With the use of common plastic surgery, hyper-realistic Buhari face masks and the services of a very untalented and extremely clumsy bunch of actors, they, Fulani cabals, successfully deceived millions of PhD holders, veteran journalists, self-acclaimed leaders, opinion formers and a vast army of intellectually impoverished and poverty-stricken social media activists in Nigeria.





“As Aso Rock goes into its own administrative lockdown and complete radio silence, allow me to announce an amazing opportunity for actors to make a huge pile of money in this exceptionally difficult economic climate.





“Those with any form of passable acting skills or raw talent as a ventriloquist and whose families are dying of hunger because of enforced lockdown should apply immediately as there are many vacancies right now in Aso Rock resulting from the disproportionate damage done by Coronavirus at the seat of power in Abuja.





“There are also opportunities for good forgers, con artists, scammers and fraudsters, especially those that passed through the highly reputable Oluwale School of Forgery in Eko Lagos.





“Unemployed university graduates that may want to pursue a career in the falsification of images i.e. photoshop and video manipulation, should see this as a once in a lifetime opening to learn and acquire the necessary skills on how to successfully deceive an entire country using only fake pictures and manipulated videos.





“With Aso Rock devoid of ‘elected’ officials and the growing need for Garba Shehu, Lai Muhammed and Femi Adesina to recruit suitable actors to complement the excellent work Jubril Al-Sudani is doing in impersonating Buhari, coupled with the urgent need to fill the vacancies now created by the ill-health of ‘president’ Abba Kyari and missing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, candidates can now apply for any of the three roles.





“It comes with the excellent opportunity to live in Aso Rock, working closely with top professional deceivers and Hollywood grade makeup artists who will make you look like Abba Kyari, Yemi Osinbajo or the late Buhari.





“This is a glorious opportunity no patriotic Nigerian with dubious tendencies should ignore. You need not worry about your safety as there will be 24-hour police and army protection. Mainstream Nigeria media have been sufficiently bribed and intimidated there is little or no chance of press exposure.





“We [will] use only our God-given truth to drive the final nail into the coffin of the lying, thieving manipulative and deceptive Fulani criminal gang that have used a combination of nepotism, terrorism, hunger and intimidation to render the lives of millions worthless.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com