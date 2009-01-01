Don’t politicise virus, WHO chief says after Trump blast
“Please don’t politicise this virus,” pleaded World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday following stinging criticism of the WHO from US President Donald Trump.
“Quarantine, politicising COVID… we shouldn’t waste time pointing fingers,” he told a virtual briefing in Geneva, adding: “It’s like playing with fire… We need to behave.”
