He has no right! - FG slams Wike for arresting Caverton Helicopters' pilots
Coronavirus: 15 Chinese doctors arrive in Nigeria

Don't politicise virus, WHO chief says after Trump blast



Please don’t politicise this virus,” pleaded World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday following stinging criticism of the WHO from US President Donald Trump.

“Quarantine, politicising COVID… we shouldn’t waste time pointing fingers,” he told a virtual briefing in Geneva, adding: “It’s like playing with fire… We need to behave.”


