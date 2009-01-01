Home | News | General | BREAKING: FG, DisCos agree on 2-months free electricity for Nigerians nationwide

- At least for the next two months Nigerians will not have to worry about paying their electricity bills.

- This assurance was given by Barrister Sunday Oduntan, the executive director of research and advocacy at the Association of Nigeiarian Electricity Distributors (ANED), on Wednesday, April 8

- Oduntan said that DisCos are committed to helping Nigerians cope with the hardship resulting from the spread of coronavirus

As a way of helping Nigerians cope with the ordeals that resulted from the spread of coronavirus, the federal government and Distribution Companies (DisCos) have agreed to provide free electricity for all Nigerians.

According to Barrister Sunday Oduntan, the executive director of research and advocacy at the Association of Nigeiarian Electricity Distributors (ANED), on Wednesday, April 8, this gesture will last for two months, Daily Trust reports.

Oduntan said that the offer is aimed at making''life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.”

He added that the DisCos are committed to aligning themselves with the National Assembly and the executive arm of the federal government which are both bent on coming up with more palliatives that will reduce the hardship of Nigerians at this difficult time.

The ANED chief went on to say that within and even beyond the time the offer will last, the companies will ensure that there is stable power supply nationwide.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Power Generation Companies of Nigeria (GenCos), had pledged to sustain the provision of adequate power in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies, (APGC), Joy Ogaji, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, April 1.

Legit.ng gathered that Ogaji said that GenCos were working together to ensure the sustainability of adequate power generation during the coronavirus crisis.

She said that GenCos had reiterated their commitment and readiness to improve power generation from Thermal and Renewable (Hydro Power Plants) sources across the country.

“This is evidence in the increase in power generation which has averaged 4,024MW since the index case was recorded on Feb. 27. GenCos are altering their business practices and developing strategies to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To this end, GenCos have established telework protocols to ensure that non-essential, non-critical employees work from home. While implementing continuation of services, GenCos plan to ensure operations and service delivery continue to prevent more economic disruption,” she said.

The executive secretary said that GenCos have a strong track record of preparing for numerous emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic and countless types of emergencies.

