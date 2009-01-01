Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria records 22 new COVID-19 cases, total now 276

- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 22 new cases in Nigeria

- According to the NCDC, 15 of the cases are in Lagos, four in the FCT, two in Bauchi and one in Edo state

- As at the evening of Wednesday, April 8, the total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria stands at 276

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 22 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The NCDC confirmed the new cases on Wednesday evening, April 8, indicating that 15 of the cases are in Lagos, four in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Bauchi and one in Edo.

The new cases bring the total number to 276 in Nigeria out of which 44 have recovered and six died.

In a similar development, the Guangzhou health commission in China said not less than five Nigerians have been diagnosed with coronavirus after they visited “Emma Food”, an eatery in the Asian country.

The owner of the eatery, Zhuang, was quarantined on Wednesday, April 1, after testing positive for the virus.

The international online newspaper has it that the Nigerians with the disease were detected between March 28 and March 30.

Zhuang's eight-year-old daughter alongside her friend has also been infected with the disease, a development which has triggered serious fears and concerns among residents who had earlier patronised the restaurant.

Also, the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, has received a group of 15 doctors from China just arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The medical practitioners landed in Abuja with 16-ton test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, pills, infrared thermometer and other items as requested for by the federal government.

The team is expected to share effective strategies in the containment of coronavirus with Nigerian doctors for the next two weeks.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the plan to invite a medical team from China had been vehemently rejected by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

The rejection decision was disclosed by NMA president, Francis Faduyile, in a statement on Sunday, April 5.

He described the move as a misplaced priority and "a thing of embarrassment to the membership of the Association and other health workers who are giving their best in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic under deplorable working conditions.”

