COVID-19: Akwa Ibom state govt distributes relief packages to residents

The Akwa Ibom government has commenced the distribution of relief packages to residents in the state as the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Thousands of bags of rice made from the state government-owned rice mill in Ini local government area were distributed to the people of the state.

Also, flour made from the first and only digitalized flour mill in the south-south region of Nigeria located in the state was also distributed to the people.

Some of the bags of flour to be distributed to Akwa Ibom residents

Governor Udom Emmanuel had in June 2015, shortly after he was sworn in, inaugurated a technical committee on agriculture food sufficiency.

The committee was tasked with the bold and daring terms of reference to ensure that the state enjoys food security with the attendant crashing of the price of staple food items such as garri, rice, flour and other consumables.

In a quick and decisive response to the COVID-19 lockdown and the attendant discomfort it has caused the citizens, the Akwa Ibom government is now distributing bags of rice and flour made from the state-owned facility.

“The main distinguishing feature of a leader who came into governance prepared to impact lives and change the circumstance and dynamics of governance and in the process significantly impact the lives of the people lie in the vision he or she brings to bear in executing his mandate.

“The above, in the main, represents the way Governor Udom Emmanuel has tackled the global pandemic-COVID-19 and we in Akwa Ibom state are proud of him,” Ukpom Bassey, an Uyo based banker told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom state government has stated that all five reported positive test cases of COVID-19 in the state are hale and hearty while they await the conduct of a reconfirmation test.

This was made known by the secretary to the state government, Mr Emmanuel Ekuwem during a press briefing held in Government House, Uyo on Tuesday, April 7.

