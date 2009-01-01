Home | News | General | BREAKING: 5 Nigerians contract coronavirus in China

- The Chinese government has confirmed that about five Nigerians have been infected with the coronavirus in Guangzhou

- The Asian nation revealed that the Nigerians tested positive for the virus between March 28 and March 30

- The Nigerians were said to have been diagnosed with the disease after visiting a restaurant in Guangzhou

According to the Guangzhou health commission in China, not less than five Nigerians have been diagnosed with coronavirus after they visited “Emma Food”, an eatery in the Asian country.

The owner of the eatry, Zhuang, was quarantined on Wednesday, April 1, after testing positive for the virus, Daily Mail reports.

The internatuional online newspaper has it that the Nigerians with the disease were detected between March 28 and March 30.

Zhuang's eight-year-old daughter alongside her friend have alse been infected with the disease, a development which has triggered serious fears and concerns among residents who had earlier patronised the restaurant.

BREAKING: Enugu health commissioner confirmed dead amid COVID-19

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reporetd that the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, had received a group of 15 doctors from China who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The medical practitioners landed in Abuja with 16-ton test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, pills, infrared thermometer and other items as requested for by the federal government.

The team was said to be expected to share effective strategies in the containment of coronavirus with Nigerian doctors for the next two weeks.

In another post, Legit.ng reported that the plan to invite a medical team from China had been vehemently rejected by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

The rejection decision was disclosed by NMA president, Francis Faduyile, in a statement on Sunday, April 5.

How doctor treating coronavirus patients in Edo tested positive for disease

He described the move as a misplaced priority and "a thing of embarrassment to the membership of the Association and other health workers who are giving their best in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic under deplorable working conditions.”

However, Garba Abari, director-general of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), claimed the Chinese medical team were only coming to share experiences with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and not to directly take charge of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Moreover, the NMA and the Medical Guild in Lagos state had accused the police of harassment. The medical bodies blamed the commissioner of police in the state Hakeem Odumosu over his statement on the movements of health workers following restriction order.

